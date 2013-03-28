(Recasts and updates with comments from government)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, March 28 India said on Thursday it would
do what was needed to tackle its current account deficit, after
heavy oil and gold imports together with muted exports drove the
gap to a record high in the December quarter.
In a worse-than-expected reading that will keep the rupee
currency under pressure, the deficit hit $32.63
billion in the final three months of 2012, compared with $22.3
billion in the September quarter.
While robust inbound investments into equities and debt have
enabled India to fund the gap, these flows can be fickle and a
sharp reversal, possibly triggered by an external shock, would
leave India's balance of payments at risk.
The finance ministry said the deficit was likely to moderate
in the March quarter if the current trend of improved exports
and steady imports persisted.
The government and central bank would take additional steps
whenever warranted to tackle the gap, it said.
Economists, who had on average forecast a figure of just
over 6 percent of GDP, also expect the gap to narrow in the
current quarter and beyond.
That should give some relief to policymakers also struggling
to inject momentum into an economy that appears to be growing at
its slowest rate in a decade while also trying to stifle
inflationary pressures. Growth of 5 percent is expected for the
fiscal year ending this month.
"We expect gold imports to ease going forward, exports to
improve and oil imports to grow at a single digit given that
global oil prices probably won't go up sharply," said Shivam
Chakravarti, economist at HDFC Bank.
For April-December, the current account deficit was $71.7
billion, or 5.4 percent of GDP.
Net dollar inflows into stocks and bonds in 2012 totalled
around $31 billion, and the rupee moved in a band of
48.60-57.32 to the dollar.
The rupee ended at 54.28/29 per dollar on Thursday. The data
was released after the onshore currency market closed.
Many economists and traders expect the currency to come
under pressure later in the year with a national election due by
May 2014, which could make the Congess-led minority coalition
wary of introducing politically unpopular reforms.
India ran a marginal balance of payments surplus
of $781 million for the October-December quarter thanks to
robust dollar inflows, compared with a deficit of $158 million
in the previous quarter, data from the Reserve Bank of India
showed.
"The pickup in capital flows was mainly due to foreign
portfolio investment," the RBI said.
So far in 2013, net dollar inflows into equity and debt
markets have totalled $12.70 billion.
The rupee was the third worst performing currency
in Asia in 2012, even though net inflows into Indian stocks were
the highest in the region. It closed 2012 at 55.00 per dollar,
having lost 3.3 percent of its value over the year.
India's financial account, which includes foreign direct
investment, portfolio investment and overseas borrowing by
Indian companies, showed a surplus of $31.1 billion in the
December quarter, compared with $24.2 billion in the previous
quarter.
The fiscal deficit during the April-February
period was 5.07 trillion rupees ($93.23 billion), or 97.4
percent of the budgeted full fiscal year 2012/13 target, data
earlier on Thursday showed.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, John Stonestreet)