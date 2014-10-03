OSLO Oct 3 Norwegian sporting goods retailer
XXL set the price of its initial public offering at 58
crowns per share valuing the company at around 8 billion
Norwegian crowns ($1.24 billion), it said on Friday.
The 58 crown offer price is near the bottom of the firm's
narrowed 57-62 crown offer range but in the upper half of its
initial 45 to 65 crown range set when the offering started.
Besides existing shareholders, who are selling around 25
million shares, the firm itself will also raise 1.19 billion
crowns to repay debt.
XXL will start trading on the Oslo bourse on Friday. After
the completion of the issue, including over-allotments to
bookrunners, XXL will have 138.5 million shares on issue.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)