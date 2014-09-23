Sept 23 Norwegian sporting goods retailer XXL ASA:

* Says joint bookrunners in the initial public offering have received orders such that the offering is oversubscribed within the indicative price range on the maximum potential deal size including the greenshoe.

* XXL said on Monday the shares will be sold between 45 and 65 Norwegian crowns apiece and its free float after the IPO will be equivalent to at least 27.5 percent of the share capital and up to 43.1 percent.