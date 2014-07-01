STOCKHOLM, July 1 Swedish private equity firm EQT has picked Goldman Sachs and ABG Sundal Collier to lead a stock market listing of Norwegian sporting goods and outdoor equipment chain XXL planned for this autumn, three people familiar with the matter said.

One of the people said Credit Suisse, Sweden's Carnegie and Norwegian bank DNB will also act as bookrunners, whereas one said a listing could value XXL at 9-10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.46-1.62 billion) including debt.

EQT, which owns a 65 percent stake in fast-growing XXL, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The banks either declined to comment or did not respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 6.1616 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)