May 3 Water technology company Xylem
posted a lower quarterly profit on higher costs but its revenue
rose as its water infrastructure business saw demand in emerging
markets.
The company, which was spun off from ITT Corp in
October, reported first-quarter earnings of $63 million, or 34
cents per share, compared with $78 million, or 42 cents per
share a year ago.
Xylem, which makes products like analytical instruments,
pumps and accessories and controllers, said its acquisition of
YSI Inc is contributing to earnings and the integration is ahead
of plan.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $925 million. Water infrastructure
segment revenue grew 6 percent.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 10 percent
to $231 million.
The White Plains, New York-based company also maintained its
full-year earnings and revenue outlook.
Xylem shares closed at $27.76 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.