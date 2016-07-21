July 21 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said it would acquire peer Yadkin Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.4 billion, the latest sign that community bank mergers are picking up following a drought in dealmaking after the 2008 financial crisis.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two companies were in talks for a deal that would will create a U.S. regional lender with a market value of more than $4 billion.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has about $20 billion in assets and 300 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. It provides commercial and consumer banking and wealth management solutions led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Yadkin serves over 130,000 customers, has assets of $7.4 billion, and operates over 100 branches in North and South Carolina. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)