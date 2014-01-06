Wall Street gears up for busiest earnings week in years
NEW YORK, April 21 Forget about French elections or the flagging Trump trade.
Jan 6 Yageo Corp
* Says 2013 consolidated revenue up 3.9 percent y/y at T$24.73 billion ($819 million)
Source text in Chinese for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, April 21 Forget about French elections or the flagging Trump trade.
DOHA/BAGHDAD, April 21 Twenty-six Qataris, including members of the Gulf state's ruling royal family and two Saudis, were freed on Friday after being kidnapped and held in Iraq for nearly a year and a half, Qatari officials said.