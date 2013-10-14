By Jennifer Saba and Alexei Oreskovic
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Three weeks ago,
Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer strode into a
Manhattan hotel and was greeted like a rock star by hundreds of
advertising executives who snapped pictures as she sat down for
an interview with journalist Charlie Rose.
That same audience a year ago would have been grousing that
Mayer had not done enough to engage Madison Avenue, which is
arguably Yahoo's most important constituent since the Internet
company derives more than 75 percent of its revenue from ad
sales.
"I think that Marissa has gotten a bit of a bad rap," said
David Cohen, the chief media officer at UM, the global media arm
of Interpublic Group.
The industry perceived Mayer as not caring about
advertising, choosing instead to focus solely on products, Cohen
said.
Ad agency executives say that over the past six months Mayer
and her team have been working hard to change that perception,
courting advertisers at key industry events, hosting lunches and
attending meetings with agency representatives that include
Yahoo excutives like Chief Operating Officer Henrique de Castro,
Senior Vice President and head of Americas Ned Brody and Chief
Marketing Officer Kathy Savitt.
The charm offensive has impressed many on Madison Avenue,
but getting advertisers to actually spend more on Yahoo's Web
properties will not happen overnight, industry experts said.
The shift to advertising exchanges, which allow marketers to
instantly buy placement for their ads across a broad
constellation of websites, has pushed down the prices that
online publishers such as Yahoo can charge.
That was painfully apparent in the second quarter of this
year, when Yahoo's display advertising revenue slid 11 percent
due in part to a double-digit decline in ad prices.
"Advertisers will become more excited if there's clear
evidence that Yahoo is growing again in terms of its users and
its engagement," said Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital
Markets.
Since Mayer became CEO, Yahoo's stock has more than doubled,
recently reaching a near 8-year high of $35.06. But analysts say
the gains are mostly due to aggressive share buybacks and the
impending initial public offering of Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group, in which Yahoo owns a 24 percent stake.
More than a year into Mayer's tenure, Yahoo's core business
remains stagnant. Revenue has been flat or down for the past
four years and Wall Street does not expect the situation to
improve when Yahoo reports its third-quarter results on Tuesday.
Analysts are expecting third-quarter revenue to decline
around 1 percent to $1.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
A Yahoo representative said the company has built a team to
specifically focus on agency relationships and has recently
realigned its sales force according to industry expertise.
Yahoo is "working closely with our advertisers to develop
opportunities in a more integrated way across our full suite of
media, programmatic, video and mobile properties," Yahoo said in
an emailed comment.
MOBILE TARGET
Yahoo is trying to play catch-up to Facebook Inc,
Twitter Inc and Google Inc in the
fast-growing mobile advertising business, as consumers
increasingly access the Web on smartphones instead of PCs, and
flock to social media websites that require novel ad formats.
Spending on mobile ads grew 145 percent year over year to $3
billion in the first six months of 2013, according to the
Internet Advertising Bureau.
Mayer has revamped many of Yahoo's mobile apps to make them
more attractive to consumers and advertisers. In May she spent
$1.1 billion to acquire Tumblr, a popular blogging and social
media website.
"There's a promise there but it's not ready for prime time
today," said Ritu Trivedi, managing director, digital
marketplace at MediaVest, a Publicis media agency,
referring to Yahoo's mobile ad efforts.
Mayer has said that turning Yahoo's business around will be
a multi-year process. She has accelerated the pace of product
development, and added workplace perks such as free food and
top-of-the-line smartphones for employees.
But even as the CEO tries to forge closer ties with
advertisers, she has made it clear that Yahoo's users come
first. That is a big change from the old Yahoo, which was famous
for loading its websites with advertising that critics said were
overly intrusive and detrimental to the user experience.
For instance, Yahoo's new mobile weather app, which takes
basic weather feeds and links them with the Flickr photo-sharing
service, has sparked interest from advertisers. The app could be
particularly appealing to hotel and retail marketers, said Peter
Stein, CEO of Razorfish, a digital marketing agency.
So far however, Yahoo has kept the weather app ad-free.
"Their message has been very direct and on point; they are
definitely focused on the consumer," said Ari Bluman, chief
digital investment officer in North America for WPP's
media buying arm GroupM.
CONSUMERS FIRST
Some ad experts say Mayer's prioritization of users before
advertisers is a smart move that could ultimately pay off by
increasing Yahoo's popularity with consumers. But others say it
may not go over well on Madison Avenue in the short term.
For instance, Yahoo did a major overhaul of its popular
sports home page to coincide with the start of the NFL season
this year. One advertising agency executive said they found out
about the change a week before the launch, and so the agency had
to scramble to re-design ads that would fit with the new format.
"Our client was very upset," said the executive, who did not
want to be identified because the agency works closely with
Yahoo. "I have a six-page typed memo about the problems we had
with Yahoo and this one client."
A Yahoo representative said that the company has "moved
faster in the past year than anytime in our recent history" to
launch better products and to "evolve" the ads on its websites.
"We think this will improve performance for our advertisers over
time, and we're working closely with our advertising partners."
Still, the overall assessment of Mayer is positive.
Tamara Bousquet, senior vice president of media at digital
marketing agency DigitasLBi, recalled a dinner she attended in
late September with other advertising executives where Yahoo was
the topic of conversation. "Every single person around that
table thought the company was handled better since Marissa came
on board," she said.