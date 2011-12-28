Two men chat beside a logo of Alibaba (China) Technology Co. Ltd at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Steven Shi/Files

China's Alibaba Group has hired Washington lobbying firm Duberstein Group Inc as it eyes a possible deal with Internet giant Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O).

Japan's Softbank Corp (9984.T) is also listed as an Alibaba affiliate in the lobbying firm's disclosure, according to the filing.

The lobbying registration lists the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, which specializes in mergers and acquisitions, as an intermediary between Alibaba and the company's lobbying team.

Last week, sources familiar with the matter said Yahoo was considering a plan to unload most of its prized Asian assets in a complex deal with Alibaba and Softbank valued at roughly $17 billion.

(Reporting By David Ingram in Washington and Paritosh Bansal in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)