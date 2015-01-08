Jan 8 Yahoo Inc shareholder Starboard
Value LP reiterated that the company should explore a
combination with AOL Inc and cut costs to improve
profits.
Yahoo's number one priority must be to monetize its
investments in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Yahoo
Japan Corp, the activist investor wrote in a letter to
Yahoo's board on Thursday.
Starboard, which first expressed similar views to Yahoo in
September, disclosed a 7.7 million share stake in Yahoo and a
1.9 million share stake in AOL in November.
Yahoo's shares were up 1.4 percent at $49.28, while AOL was
up 3 percent at $47.52 in early trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)