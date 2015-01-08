(Adds background, analyst comment; updates shares)
Jan 8 Activist-investor Starboard Value LP has
reiterated that Yahoo Inc should consider a merger with
AOL Inc and cut costs to improve profits, spurred by
media reports that Yahoo is exploring other large-scale
acquisitions.
Starboard, in September, urged Yahoo to consider merging
with AOL on the grounds that a deal could create up to $1
billion in "synergies" by reducing overlaps in online display
advertising and other overhead costs.
The activist-investor holds stake in both companies.
Starboard said in a letter on Thursday that it was
"increasingly concerned" by media reports of Yahoo planning
acquisitions as it believed the company should first focus on
monetizing its investments in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Yahoo Japan Corp.
Yahoo holds an approximately 15 percent stake in Alibaba
valued at about $39.17 billion as of Wednesday's close
and about an $8 billion stake in Yahoo Japan, as of Sept. 30,
2014. (bit.ly/1DC3JX8)
"A combination with AOL does make sense. They are two
laggards who can combine forces and better compete with
companies such as Google Inc," B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet
Sinha said.
The Starboard letter highlighted reports speculating that
Yahoo was considering buying cable assets, including Scripps
Networks Interactive Inc and Time Warner's CNN.
Some large shareholders have also reached out directly to
Starboard expressing their concern over the media reports, the
activist-investor said.
Starboard disclosed a 7.7 million share stake in Yahoo and a
1.9 million share stake in AOL in November.
Yahoo's shares were up 2.4 percent at $49.75, while AOL was
up 4.6 percent at $48.27 in afternoon trading on Thursday.
