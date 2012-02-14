* Talks on tax-free deal hit snags - sources
* Taxable deal possible - sources
* Yahoo shares down 5.8 pct
* ThirdPoint to nominate 4 directors to Yahoo board-filing
By Alexei Oreskovic
Feb 14 Talks between Yahoo Inc
and China's Alibaba over the U.S. Internet giant's
Asian assets have hit an impasse, throwing their plans for a $17
billion tax-free asset swap into question, according to sources
briefed on the situation.
The snag in the negotiations came on the same day that
activist investor Daniel Loeb, of the hedge fund ThirdPoint,
launched a campaign to install his own slate of directors on
Yahoo's board, further highlighting the turmoil engulfing the
one-time Web pioneer.
Loeb, who has adamantly opposed Yahoo's previous efforts to
strike a minority investment deal with private equity firms,
disclosed plans to nominate former NBC Universal Chief Executive
Jeff Zucker, along with himself and two others for Yahoo's
board, in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday.
A collapse of the proposed Asian asset deal -- referred to
as a cash-rich split-off -- would mark the latest setback for an
erstwhile Internet leader struggling to turn its business around
and appease unhappy shareholders.
One person briefed on the situation described the deal as
effectively dead in the water following unreasonable terms
sought by Yahoo during negotiations in Hong Kong.
But Yahoo appeared to see things differently. The company
had not been informed that the tax-free deal was officially off
the table, and it remained committed to continuing negotiations,
according to another source familiar with the matter.
Representatives from Yahoo and Alibaba Group declined to
comment.
The sources said Yahoo and its Asian partners could still
strike another, taxable, deal, though that remained to be seen.
Shares of Yahoo were down 5.8 percent to $15.19 in afternoon
trade.
"I think the deal is either dead or it's going to take a lot
longer to complete, which means we don't have a near term
catalyst; hence the selloff," said Brett Harriss, an analyst
with Gabelli & Co.
The deal would have seen the exchange of Yahoo's slices of
Alibaba and Yahoo Japan back to those companies, in
return for unspecified assets.
Investors had hoped that Yahoo, after years of
foot-dragging, would finally arrange for the sale of its Asian
assets, considered among the most valuable parts of its
portfolio.
AllThingsDigital, which initially reported the snag in the
negotiations on Tuesday, cited one source as saying discussions
"completely halted" after negotiators from Yahoo -- whose
chairman, Roy Bostock, is due to step down; and whose chief
executive, Scott Thompson, is barely a month into the job --
changed tack on what they wanted from the deal. The report gave
no details.
It was unclear what exactly had caused the sudden impasse in
negotiations, roughly two months after the various parties had
agreed to basic terms for a deal.
The slightly different interpretations over the current
state of the deal by people familiar with the matter raised the
possibility that the public airing of the latest snag could be a
negotiating tactic.
"It could be a negotiating ploy by either side, or it really
could be a breakdown in negotiations," said Gabelli's Harriss.
Analysts say Yahoo failed to take aggressive action in past
years to reverse a decline in advertising revenue in the face of
competition from Google Inc and Facebook, incensing
shareholders who blamed the Yahoo board for waffling.
This month, Bostock announced he and three other directors
would step down, following co-founder Jerry Yang out the door.
Yang was excoriated for turning down a rich Microsoft Corp
acquisition bid years before.