SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 Yahoo Inc
and its Asian partners, China's Alibaba and Japan's
Softbank Corp, have called off talks over a tax-free
sale of the U.S. company's Asian assets, a source familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
The deal -- which involved the exchange of Yahoo's stakes in
Alibaba and Yahoo Japan for unspecified assets -- hit
"a series of snags" that ultimately buried it, the source said.
The death of that proposal does not preclude the possibility
of another, taxable transaction, the source added.
The failure of the talks was first reported by the
influential tech blog AllThingsDigital.