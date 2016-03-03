SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc is exploring the sale of $1 billion to $3 billion in patents, property and other "non-core assets," its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman told the crowd at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference that a committee created to explore alternatives to the company's plan to spin off its core business is looking at quick sales of assets.

Goldman said patents, land, property and "non-core units or businesses" are all on the table for potential sale, and the company has sold or licensed more than $600 million in patents over the last three years.

