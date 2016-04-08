April 8 Yahoo Inc has extended the
deadline to bid for its businesses by a week to April 18,
technology news website Re/code reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Yahoo had set an April 11 deadline for preliminary bids,
which could yield a deal by June or July, the Wall Street
Journal has reported.
Verizon Communications Inc is ready to make a bid for
Yahoo's Web business, and hopes to make a merger more successful
by also making an offer for a stake in Yahoo Japan Corp
, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.
The company's shares were up 1.2 percent in premarket
trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)