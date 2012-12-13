BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $69 mln
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $69 million -SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 13 Intuit Inc Chief Executive Brad Smith will not stand for re-election to Yahoo Inc's board, according to an Intuit spokeswoman.
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $69 million -SEC filing
* Destination Maternity says Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. merger remains on track to close during Destination Maternity's third fiscal quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: