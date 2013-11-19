BRIEF-Drone Racing League files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)
Nov 19 Yahoo : * To offer convertible senior notes due 2018 * Proposes to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its convertible
senior notes due 2018 * May use up to $200 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares
of its common stock from purchasers of notes in the offering * Intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay cost of convertible note
hedge transactions * Co has increased its share buyback authorization by $5.0 billion * Interest on notes to be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and
December 1 of each year, starting June 1, 2014; notes to mature December 1,
2018 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
KIEV, April 3 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday that a new $1 billion aid tranche from the International Monetary Fund will strengthen financial stability.
WASHINGTON, April 3 A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity retreated from a 2-1/2-year high in March amid a decline in production and an inventory drawdown, but a surge in factory jobs indicated that the sector's energy-led recovery was gaining momentum.