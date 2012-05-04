By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 4 Activist hedge fund
investor Third Point demanded that internet company Yahoo Inc
fire its chief executive, Scott Thompson, by Monday for
padding his resume.
The hedge fund's CEO Daniel Loeb, who has been waging a
public battle to place his company's nominees on Yahoo's board,
also called for the resignation of board member Patti Hart, whom
he had accused of claiming false degrees on her resume.
Yahoo, whose revenue slid by more than a fifth last year,
brought in Thompson, PayPal's former president, as
chief executive in January, five months after Carol Bartz was
fired.
Yahoo spokesmen could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Yahoo's board is reviewing the discrepancy in Thompson's
educational record -- Yahoo's SEC filings say he has a
bachelor's degree in computer science when his degree was in
accounting -- after calling it an "inadvertent error."
The resume problem was revealed by Loeb, who issued an
ultimatum to Yahoo on Friday demanding it sack Thompson by noon
EDT on Monday.
Loeb did not say what actions he would take if the company
did not meet his demand.
Third Point wants Yahoo to publicly reveal the process by
which Thompson was vetted and disclose all minutes of any board
meeting where his candidacy was discussed.
The hedge fund, whose 5.8 percent stake in Yahoo ranks it
among the company's largest institutional shareholders, has
accused Thompson of deliberately misrepresenting his education.