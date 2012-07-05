By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, July 5 The race to become Yahoo Inc's
next chief executive appears to have come down to two
candidates: current interim CEO Ross Levinsohn and Hulu CEO
Jason Kilar.
According to two sources with knowledge of the situation,
Levinsohn and Kilar are the last names left on the Yahoo board's
shortlist for permanent CEO of the company.
Yahoo, the once iconic Internet company, has struggled to
find its footing in the new digital world dominated by the likes
of Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter.
The company has essentially been rudderless since turning
down Microsoft's $44 billion takeover offer in 2008. Since that
time, Yahoo has plowed through four CEOs in as many years, among
them Terry Semel, co-founder Jerry Yang, Carol Bartz, and most
recently, Scott Thompson.
Yahoo's board also had on its shortlist Jonathan Miller,
currently News Corp's Chief Digital Officer and former
CEO of AOL Inc, and wanted to speak with him about the
position, but Miller declined to pursue discussions, said a
source familiar with his thinking.
According to this source, Miller put the brakes on any talks
with Yahoo's board out of respect for his friendship with
Levinsohn, who has long wanted to run a company as CEO. Prior to
their current positions, Miller and Levinsohn ran an investment
firm together named Fuse Capital.
Kilar, however, has no such personal relationship with
Levinsohn, which is why he is still on the shortlist.
Executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart is leading the
search on behalf of Yahoo.
While Kilar is being seriously considered for the role,
Levinsohn is still thought of as the favorite to take the
position on a permanent basis, according to one of the sources.
Since taking over as interim CEO in May after Scott
Thompson's forced resignation, Levinsohn has been acting and
making decisions as if he has already won the seat, this source
said.
Levinsohn hired former Google director and media
veteran Michael Barrett as Chief Revenue Officer to help lead
Yahoo's efforts to reemerge as an entertainment and information
destination that wins advertising revenue.
Those close to Levinsohn have said he is committed to
building out Yahoo's own video programming and striking more
syndication deals in pursuit of ads that command a higher price,
and Barrett's hiring underscores that strategy.
Miller and Levinsohn were not immediately available for
comment. A spokesman for Yahoo's board, Charles Sipkins,
declined comment, as did a representative for Hulu.