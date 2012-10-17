Oct 17 Tim Morse, Yahoo Inc's departing
chief financial officer, will leave the company with a severance
package in accordance with a termination without cause, the
company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.
According to the filing, Morse's severance includes 12
months' salary, an additional bonus of 12 months' pay as well as
part of his 2013 bonus, and early vesting of stock awards.
Morse's last official day with Yahoo will be Nov. 15.
One of the first major decisions made by Marissa Mayer,
Yahoo's new chief executive was to replace Morse with Fortinet
Inc CFO Ken Goldman, who was named to the position on
Sept. 25.
Goldman is due to receive up to $18 million in salary,
bonuses, restricted stock, and stock options over the next four
years, according to a regulatory filing made a day after his
hiring. That is broken down into $1.1 million in salary and
bonus, restricted stock and performance-based stock options
worth as much as $12 million that will vest over four years, and
about $1.2 million in restricted stock to make up for
compensation lost for leaving Fortinet that will vest over 12
months.
Morse, who joined Yahoo in 2009, served as the company's
interim CEO for five months from September 2011 to January 2012
after the firing of Carol Bartz and before the hiring of Scott
Thompson. His five months as interim CEO turned out to be one
month longer than Thompson's tenure - the former PayPal
executive was ousted after it was revealed he lied on his
resume.
Morse is credited with being the driving force behind
Yahoo's recent $7.6 billion deal with Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group. In that deal, which was negotiated on-and-off for
months before being sealed over the summer, Yahoo sold about
half of its 40 percent stake in Alibaba.