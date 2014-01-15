SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Yahoo Inc chief
operating officer Henrique de Castro, the high-profile executive
Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer poached from Google Inc
shortly after she took the helm, will be leaving on
Thursday after about a year on the job.
Yahoo did not give a reason for his abrupt departure in a
Wednesday filing. At the time of his hiring, Mayer was building
a management team to try and revive flagging sales and traffic,
and cited de Castro's Internet advertising expertise as a key
asset.
De Castro will get severance benefits as laid out in his
Oct. 15, 2012 employment letter, including equity awards,
according to the filing.
Representatives for Yahoo did not respond to requests for
additional comment.
Yahoo is one of the world's most-visited online properties,
but revenue has declined in recent years amid competition from
Google and Facebook Inc. Mayer has built a senior
leadership team and is now in the midst of engineering a
turnaround at the once dominant Web icon.