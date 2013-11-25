Nov 25 Anchorwoman Katie Couric, who has hosted high-profile programs on all three major U.S. television networks, will head a team of global correspondents and help shape news coverage at Yahoo Inc., the Internet company announced on Monday.

Couric will join Yahoo next year as global anchor while continuing to host her talk show on the ABC television network. Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer had been wooing Couric for its growing news programming, according to media reports.

"News is a definitive daily habit for our users, and Katie will work with our talented editorial team to pioneer a new chapter of digital journalism," Mayer said in a statement.

Yahoo did not provide specifics about the planned format of its news programming. "Beginning in 2014, Katie will help develop Yahoo News' coverage with a growing team of global correspondents who will report on live world events, anchor groundbreaking interviews with major newsmakers and thought leaders, and much more," Yahoo said.

Couric was the popular co-anchor of NBC's morning program The Today Show. She left NBC for CBS News in 2006 to become the first female to host the nightly news on her own.

Currently she has her own talk show "Katie" on Walt Disney's ABC network.

Couric is the latest high profile journalist to join Yahoo news including former New York Times tech columnist David Pogue and New York Times political correspondent Matt Bai.

The talent roster shows that at least for now, Mayer is committed to building out its news division, something that was not clear when she first stepped into the role of CEO.

Yahoo has relationships in place with news organizations including ABC News. It struck up that partnership in 2011 to co-produce news projects and sell web advertising.