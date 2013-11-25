Nov 25 Anchorwoman Katie Couric, who has hosted
high-profile programs on all three major U.S. television
networks, will head a team of global correspondents and help
shape news coverage at Yahoo Inc., the Internet company
announced on Monday.
Couric will join Yahoo next year as global anchor while
continuing to host her talk show on the ABC television network.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer had been wooing Couric for
its growing news programming, according to media reports.
"News is a definitive daily habit for our users, and Katie
will work with our talented editorial team to pioneer a new
chapter of digital journalism," Mayer said in a statement.
Yahoo did not provide specifics about the planned format of
its news programming. "Beginning in 2014, Katie will help
develop Yahoo News' coverage with a growing team of global
correspondents who will report on live world events, anchor
groundbreaking interviews with major newsmakers and thought
leaders, and much more," Yahoo said.
Couric was the popular co-anchor of NBC's morning program
The Today Show. She left NBC for CBS News in 2006 to
become the first female to host the nightly news on her own.
Currently she has her own talk show "Katie" on Walt Disney's
ABC network.
Couric is the latest high profile journalist to join Yahoo
news including former New York Times tech columnist
David Pogue and New York Times political correspondent Matt Bai.
The talent roster shows that at least for now, Mayer is
committed to building out its news division, something that was
not clear when she first stepped into the role of CEO.
Yahoo has relationships in place with news organizations
including ABC News. It struck up that partnership in 2011 to
co-produce news projects and sell web advertising.