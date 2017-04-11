TORONTO, April 11 A Canadian judge on Tuesday denied bail to Karim Baratov, whom the United States wants to extradite to face charges of involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo email accounts, his lawyer said.

Prosecutors had argued the 22-year-old Canadian citizen posed a flight risk. The United States says Baratov worked with Russian intelligence agents who paid him to break into at least 80 email accounts, including those of specific targets with non-Yahoo accounts.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)