Dec 14 Yahoo Inc said on Wednesday that
it has identified a new system breach that occurred in August
2013 and involved data associated with more than one billion
user accounts.
The company said it believed this incident is likely
distinct from the breach it disclosed in September, when
information associated with at least 500 million user accounts
was stolen from its network in 2014.
Yahoo, which is being acquired by Verizon, said an
unauthorized third party had stolen the data in the latest
breach and that it was working closely with law enforcement.
Yahoo said the stolen user account information may have
included names, e-mail addresses, telephone numbers, dates of
birth, hashed passwords and, in some cases, encrypted or
unencrypted security questions and answers.
Payment card data and bank account information were not
stored in the system believed to be affected, the company said.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)