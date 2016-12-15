WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday said it could not address the potential scope of vulnerable material from Yahoo Inc's most recently disclosed hack, adding that the FBI is investigating the breach.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that U.S. investigators would have to ensure that releasing any public information about those behind the attack would not compromise the probe.

