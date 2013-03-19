SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Yahoo Inc is in
talks to acquire a controlling stake in Dailymotion, one of the
world's most popular online video websites, in what would be
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer's largest deal since taking the reins in
July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Yahoo could purchase as much as 75 percent of Dailymotion,
which is owned by French telecommunications firm France
Telecom-Orange, according to the newspaper report, which cited
anonymous sources.
Dailymotion could be valued at roughly $300 million,
according to the report, which noted that the deal isn't
imminent and could still fall apart.
Yahoo, Dailymotion and France-Telecom Orange declined to
comment.
Dailymotion is the No. 12 ranked online video Web property
in the world, according to industry research firm comScore, with
116 million unique monthly visitors and more than 2 billion
videos viewed. Google Inc, which owns YouTube, is the
world's No. 1 Web video property while Yahoo's various websites
ranked 10th on the list.
The transaction for Dailymotion would represent Yahoo's
largest deal since Mayer, a former Google executive, took charge
last year. Yahoo has acquired several small mobile and Web
start-up companies since Mayer became chief executive last year.