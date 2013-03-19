SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Yahoo Inc is in
talks to acquire a controlling stake in Dailymotion, one of the
world's most popular online video websites, in what would be
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer's largest deal since taking the reins in
July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Yahoo could purchase as much as 75 percent of Dailymotion,
which is owned by French telecommunications firm France
Telecom-Orange, according to the newspaper report, which cited
anonymous sources.
Dailymotion could be valued at roughly $300 million,
according to the report, which noted that the deal is not
imminent and could fall apart.
"We are unable to confirm, deny or comment on speculation
regarding potential talks between Yahoo and Orange at this
time," Dailymotion Managing Director Roland Hamilton said in an
emailed statement.
Yahoo and France-Telecom Orange declined to comment.
France Telecom-Orange acquired Dailymotion for $170 million
through a two-phase deal, with the most recent transaction
closing in January. Dailymotion's editorial and executive
management operate independently of France Telecom-Orange.
Dailymotion is the No. 12 ranked online video Web property
in the world, according to industry research firm comScore. It
says Dailymotion has 116 million unique monthly visitors and
more than 2 billion videos viewed. Google Inc, which
owns YouTube, is the world's No. 1 Web video property while
Yahoo's various websites ranked 10th on the list.
The transaction for Dailymotion would represent Yahoo's
largest deal since Mayer, a former Google executive, took charge
last year. Yahoo has acquired several small mobile and web
start-up companies since Mayer became chief executive last year.