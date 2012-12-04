By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 Yahoo Inc said it
acquired a five-person video chat company on Tuesday, the second
deal by new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to bolster Yahoo's
mobile capabilities.
Yahoo did not disclose the financial terms of its
acquisition of OnTheAir, but said the team would be joining
Yahoo's mobile group.
A Yahoo spokeswoman said that Yahoo had not plans to offer
OnTheAir's existing product, which lets Web users host live
video conversations and was launched in March.
The deal marks the second small, mobile-oriented deal since
Mayer became CEO earlier this year. In October, Yahoo acquired
Stamped, a New York-based mobile startup that allows consumers
to share information about favorite restaurants and music on
their smartphones.
Mayer, a former Google Inc executive, has said that
her top priority is to create a coherent mobile strategy for
Yahoo and that she intends for at least half of the company's
technical workforce to be working on mobile products.
Shares of Yahoo were up 1.5 percent at $18.82 in trading on
Tuesday.