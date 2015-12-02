(Adds confirmation of possible sale by Reuters, updates stock
price)
SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU Dec 1 The board of
Yahoo Inc is weighing a sale of its core Internet
business when it meets this week, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The board's meeting comes amid a broader debate about the
future of the company and that of high-profile Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the possible sale of
the Internet business late on Tuesday. People familiar with the
matter told the newspaper the board was expected to also discuss
during meetings from Wednesday through Friday whether to proceed
with a plan to spin off more than $30 billion in shares of
Alibaba Holding Group Ltd. The company could also
pursue both options, the paper said.
The company's shares were up more than 7 percent in extended
trading.
Yahoo's core business, which includes popular services like
Yahoo Mail and its news and sports sites, could attract private
equity firms, media and telecom companies or firms like Softbank
Group Corp, analysts have said in the past.
Yahoo declined to comment on the report.
The news comes as Mayer faces growing pressure over the
company's performance. Mayer came to Yahoo after a long stint at
Google.
Her arrival kicked off heightened expectations of a quick
turnaround at Yahoo, which had struggled to grow its advertising
business to compete with market leaders Google and Facebook.
Hopes of a comeback crumbled as Yahoo's plan to push mobile,
video, native and social media ads - a strategy Mayer introduced
in 2014 under the acronym Mavens - failed to increase revenues
as desktop search ads continued to decline.
A $1.1 billion deal in 2013 to acquire social blogging site
Tumblr also hit snags, with investors arguing that Mayer
overpaid for an unprofitable product. The deal lifted Yahoo's
user base to about 1 billion but did not bring in advertisers.
In September, Yahoo's plans for the spinoff of its stake in
Alibaba hit a roadblock when the U.S. Internal Revenue Service
denied a request to bless the transaction as a tax-free deal.
Yahoo said it planned to proceed with the spinoff despite
the IRS announcement, but has not yet done so.
In November, activist investor Starboard Value LP asked
Yahoo to drop plans to spin off its stake in Alibaba and urged
the company to sell its core search and display advertising
businesses instead.
During Mayer's 13-year tenure at Google, she led the Google
Earth, Gmail and Google News teams and is credited with helping
create the company's celebrated search page.
