(Adds report that decision likely by the end of weekend,
closing stock price)
By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 Yahoo Inc's board
of directors on Friday is in the third and final day of meetings
that could decide the future of one of Silicon Valley's most
prominent but troubled companies.
One option on the table for the nine board members is
whether to sell Yahoo's core business, which includes Mail, its
sports sites, and advertising technology.
The company is also in the process of deciding whether to
continue with the spinoff of its $30 billion stake in Chinese
e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.
SunTrust analyst Robert Peck said the board might hold off
on any decision because of the complexity of some of the
options.
"While many investors may simply apply a mid single-digit
EBITDA multiple to value the core, we believe the value is more
intricate," he wrote, referring to earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization.
According to tech news site Re/Code, Yahoo's board finished
its meetings without a decision on the Alibaba spinoff. The site
said a decision, which could include halting, delaying or
continuing with the spinoff, was expected by the end of the
weekend, citing sources.
Calls to sell the core business increased last month when
activist investor Starboard Value LP requested the move to avoid
potential tax penalties associated with a spinoff of Alibaba.
In January, Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer announced
the plan to spin off the Alibaba stake into an independent
business. Yahoo said the deal would be tax-free, but the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service has declined to verify that.
Taxes related to the spinoff could leave Yahoo shareholders
on the hook for $12 billion.
Analysts who follow the company have said that private
equity, media and Internet firms are potential buyers for
Yahoo's core business.
The Alibaba stake dates back to 2005, when Yahoo paid $1
billion for a 40 percent slice of the company in a deal credited
to the U.S. company's co-founder, Jerry Yang.
By 2012, the two companies struck a deal to sell more than
half the stake back to Alibaba for $6.3 billion in cash and $800
million in preferred Alibaba Group shares.
The deal brought Yahoo shareholders $3 billion and the
company more than $1 billion to support its core business. But
it also spotlighted the fact that the bulk of the company's
value came from Alibaba and a 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan
Corp.
Yahoo's shares closed up 1.7 percent at $34.91 Friday.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Richard Chang)