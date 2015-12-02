BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Dec 1 Online search and advertising company Yahoo Inc's board will weigh the potential sale of its Internet business when it meets on Wednesday through Friday, according to a CNBC tweet citing Dow Jones.
The company's shares were up 4.4 pct at $35.20 in extended trading (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]