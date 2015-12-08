UPDATE 3-Fox News co-president Shine resigns as harassment scandal rumbles on
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel.
Dec 8 Yahoo Inc may make big changes to its media unit, restructuring and consolidating it, including making cuts and shuttering some efforts, tech news site Re/code said.
The changes could be announced inside Yahoo this week, part of a series of recommendations by consulting company McKinsey & Co, Re/code said, citing sources close to the situation. (on.recode.net/1TXMdoe)
Yahoo was not immediately available to comment.
Yahoo's board members have to yet decide whether to sell Yahoo's core business, which includes Mail, its sports sites, and advertising technology.
The company is in the process of deciding whether to continue with the spinoff of its $30 billion stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel.
May 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.