Dec 8 Yahoo Inc will not move forward with a spin-off of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Yahoo will examine a spin-off of its core business and is expected to announce the move on Wednesday, CNBC added. (cnb.cx/1HTnUXe)

Yahoo couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)