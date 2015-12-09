* Spin-off of Internet business, Yahoo Japan stake looked at
* Separation could take a year or more
* Yahoo shares down more than 3 pct
By Deborah M. Todd and Anya George Tharakan
SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU, Dec 9 Yahoo Inc
shelved plans to spin off its stake in Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on
Wednesday, under pressure from activist investors worried about
billions of dollars in taxes, and said instead it is looking at
creating a separate company to hold the rest of its assets.
The decision, following three days of board deliberations
last week, is an explicit rejection of Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer's plan to spin off the Alibaba stake and may cloud her
focus on reviving Yahoo's core business of selling ads on its
popular news and sports websites.
Investors were unenthusiastic as they digested the
complexity of the "reverse spin-off." Shares of Yahoo the were
lower for most of the trading session, finishing own 1.3 percent
at $34.40.
"You've got a sinking ship right now," said Jeffrey Carbone,
senior partner with Cornerstone Financial Partners in Cornelius,
North Carolina, a former Yahoo shareholder. "Yahoo is just a
company in trouble."
The company, overtaken by Google, Facebook and others since
pioneering the commercial web in the 1990s, said it had no plans
to sell its core business, as some investors had hoped, but the
move effectively invites offers for the new entity.
"There is no determination by the board to sell the company
or any part of it," Yahoo Chairman Maynard Webb said on a call
with investors. "We believe that the business remains very
undervalued, and we are focused on realizing and unlocking that
value."
The new publicly traded company will house Yahoo's Internet
business and its 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan, worth
about $8.5 billion at current exchange rates.
Its Alibaba stake, worth more than $30 billion, accounts for
the bulk of Yahoo's current market value of $32 billion.
But the creation of a new entity - which Yahoo said would
take a year or more to conclude - will likely take Mayer's focus
away from turning around the Internet business.
Mayer's efforts have so far had little tangible effect.
Revenue has fallen slightly since she took the helm in mid-2012,
and Yahoo's share of U.S. web searches is essentially flat with
three years ago, gaining no ground on market leader Google.
"The challenges the Internet businesses face will not change
because of a sale," said Murali Sankar, an analyst at Boenning &
Scattergood. "Given the size and assets I think a sale is less
likely, but could create tax efficiencies for the buyer if they
wanted to divest certain assets."
Yahoo had intended to spin off its Alibaba stake by January,
but the plan hit a hurdle in September when the Internal Revenue
Service denied the company's request for a ruling on whether the
transaction would be tax free, potentially costing shareholders
billions in taxes.
Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked Yahoo in November
to drop its Alibaba plans and sell its core search and display
ad businesses instead. Starboard had previously supported the
spinoff.
Given that the new entity would be of a lower value than the
Alibaba stake, that would limit the tax liability if the
transaction was not tax-free, analysts said.
In a worst-case scenario, the tax bill would be $5.3
billion, compared with the potential for a $13.3 billion hit
from the Alibaba spinoff, Sterne Agee CRT analysts wrote in a
note.
Yahoo executives said on a conference call they still
believed the original spinoff would have been tax-free but the
specter of a big tax bill had unnerved investors.
The new plan will require Yahoo to win the consent of a
large cast of players including regulators, shareholders,
bondholders, business partners and others "too many to name,"
Chief Financial Officer Ken Goldman said on the call.
The plan to spin off the Alibaba stake would have been far
simpler, he added.
STILL AN ATTRACTIVE TARGET
Yahoo has struggled to grow its Internet business, which
includes selling search and display ads on its news and sports
sites and email service, in the face of competition from
Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc.
But Yahoo.com still ranks fifth in terms of daily visits,
according to monitoring firm Alexa, and this could make it an
attractive target for a telecom carrier or private equity.
AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc could
be possible buyers for the Internet business, FBR Capital said.
Verizon said on Monday it could look at buying Yahoo's core
business if it was a strategic fit.
The chief executive of CBS, Leslie Moonves, said the
media company would not pursue Yahoo, speaking at an event
earlier this month.
Yahoo also announced that Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal
Holdings Inc, was resigning from the board because of the
demands on his time, "not due to any disagreement with Yahoo on
any matter related to Yahoo's operations, policies or
practices."
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd in San Francisco and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Supantha
Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Jessica Toonkel and Sinead Carew in New
York; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty,
Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)