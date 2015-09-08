(Adds details on the stake, background, updates share price)
Sept 8 Yahoo Inc may have to pay taxes
on the $23 billion it hopes to get from the planned spinoff of
its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, threatening a
key element of Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer's
turnaround strategy.
Yahoo said Tuesday the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
had denied the company's request for a private letter ruling on
whether the spinoff of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant
would be considered tax free.
Yahoo's shares fell as much as 15.8 percent after the
announcement but they pared their losses later in extended
trading and were down about 3 percent.
Despite the IRS denial of the letter, Yahoo said the IRS had
not concluded the transaction would be taxable. The company said
it would weigh its options, including proceeding with the
spinoff, according to a regulatory filing.
Investors have closely followed the plans for the spinoff,
seeing it as a way to unlock value from the company. Yahoo
shareholders feel that the company and its stake in Alibaba
would be worth more separately, as long as the spinoff is not
subject to tax incurred from selling the shares.
Any hitch in a tax-free transaction would put even more
pressure on Mayer, whose turnaround efforts have had little
effect on the firm's growth.
Yahoo has been struggling to revive its core online
advertising business by spending more to get users on its
websites. Analysts have said that Yahoo has done little to fix
the damage.
Yahoo plans to spin off its stake in Alibaba into a public
company along with Yahoo Small Business, which provides domain
names and local marketing.
Even a sale would only ease the scrutiny on Mayer, who has
been at the helm of the company since 2012. Investors would then
increase pressure on her to make quicker progress in
strengthening Yahoo's struggling media and advertising business.
While the move to spin off the stake followed persistent
investor demand, the value of the stake has nearly halved since
January, when the company first announced the spinoff.
Alibaba shares have fallen 41 percent since the
announcement. Yahoo shares have fallen 35.6 percent in the same
period.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)