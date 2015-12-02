By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 2 Investors who made early bets on
Marissa Mayer's ability to turn around Yahoo! Inc were
well rewarded for their faith: the share price has more than
doubled and widely outperformed the broader stock market since
she took over as president and CEO in July 2012.
But those still betting on her may have lingered too long:
The stock is down 50 percent since November 2014, and much of
the long upward trajectory was funded by an aggressive share
buyback program.
The board of Yahoo is weighing a sale of its core Internet
business when it meets this week amid a broader debate about the
future of the company and that of high-profile Mayer.
Yahoo's stock closed at $15.64 when Mayer was appointed
president and chief executive on July 16, 2012. The gains to
Wednesday, of more than 125 percent, widely outperform gains in
the Standard & Poor's 500, up 55 percent since, the
Nasdaq 100, up 84 percent and even Apple Inc,
which has gained 35 percent in the same period, and Microsoft
Corp, up almost 90 percent.
The company's market capitalization, however, has grown
about 66 percent. The shares outstanding have dwindled as Yahoo
has bought back roughly $8.3 billion of its stock since the
third quarter of 2012, according to Reuters data.
Despite the share price doubling under her tenure, the
current level around $35 was hit in November 2013, less than a
year and a half after Mayer took over.
The rally was largely fueled by its stakes in Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Yahoo Japan Corp. Less than
half of its market cap is attributable to Yahoo's own business,
according to a Thomson Reuters Breakingviews calculator.
To see the calculator click on j.mp/YHOOcalc
The company's stake in Yahoo Japan is held at a 30 percent
discount off its actual market value, while its Alibaba stake is
held at about a 59 percent discount.
Yahoo plans to spin off its Alibaba stake into a public
company along with Yahoo Small Business that provides domain
names and local marketing.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Richard Chang)