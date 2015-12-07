Dec 7 Verizon Communications Inc's
finance chief, Fran Shammo, said the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier
could look at buying Yahoo Inc's core business, which
includes Mail, its news and sports sites and advertising
technology.
"If we see there is a strategic fit and it makes sense for
our shareholders and we can return value, I mean we'll look at
it, but at this point it's way too premature to talk about that
one," Chief Financial Officer Shammo said.
Shammo was speaking at the UBS annual global media and
communications conference in New York on Monday.
Verizon earlier this year bought AOL Inc in a $4.4
billion deal to push into mobile video and targeted advertising.
Yahoo's board met on Friday in the third and final day of
meetings to consider various options for company including
selling its struggling Internet business.
Yahoo's search and display ad businesses, which account for
the lion's share of its total revenue, have been struggling and
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's efforts to revive the businesses
have yielded little results.
Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked Yahoo last month
to drop plans to spin off its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
due to tax concerns, and instead urged the company to
sell its core business.
