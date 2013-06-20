By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 Yahoo Inc on
Wednesday downplayed concerns that its plans to recycle inactive
user IDs could leave users exposed to hackers, saying only 7
percent of those IDs are tied to actual Yahoo email accounts.
The Internet company, which announced last week it would
release user IDs that have been inactive for more than 12 months
so that other people can claim them, was pressed to defend the
plan after critics warned that hackers who take control of
inactive accounts could also assume the identities of the
accounts' previous owners.
Yahoo hopes the plan will spark fresh interest in its Web
products like Mail, where users prefer individualized user IDs
often derived from common names. But criticism of the plan comes
at a time when fears over the security of personal information
on the Internet have been heightened by revelations of massive
U.S. government snooping and international online crime.
Yahoo stressed that it has put in place various safeguards,
such as coordinating with other major Web companies including
Google Inc and Amazon Inc to minimize the risk
of identity theft.
The possibility of identity theft is "something we are aware
of and we've gone through a bunch of different steps to mitigate
that concern," said Dylan Casey, a senior director for consumer
platforms. "We put a lot of thought, a lot of resources
dedicated to this project."
Critics say hackers could claim inactive accounts for
identity theft. If a Yahoo email is associated with a Google
account, for instance, an identity thief with access to the
Yahoo email account could use it to reset the Google account
password and assume control.
Mat Honan, a Wired magazine writer who has previously
written about being the victim of a devastating hacker attack,
on Wednesday slammed Yahoo's plan as a "spectacularly bad idea."
"This is going to lead to a social engineering gold rush
come mid-July," Honan wrote, referring to hacker tactic of
obtaining passwords by deceiving people rather than cracking
codes.
But Casey said that the vast majority of inactive accounts
were more limited, used for services such as Yahoo's Fantasy
Sports that are not tied to an email address and therefore not
susceptible to identity theft.
Yahoo will also unsubscribe its inactive email accounts from
mailing lists so that their new owners will not receive unwanted
mail, Casey said.
"Can I tell you with 100 percent certainty that it's
absolutely impossible for anything to happen? No. But we're
going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that nothing bad
happens to our users," Casey said.
Since the company announced its plans on June 12, users have
30 days to claim their inactive accounts before they are
released, Yahoo said.