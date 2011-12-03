VIENNA Dec 3 Internet group Yahoo! Inc plans to bid for rights to show online highlights of German Bundesliga soccer matches in the 2013/14 season, its head of German operations told a magazine.

"Only the Internet rights are of interest for us," WirtschaftsWoche quoted Heiko Genzlinger as saying, adding Yahoo would bid under either scenario for highlights to appear online before or after they are shown on free television.

"All of our products are free, and that is true for the Bundesliga as well," he said, noting Yahoo had had a good experience showing soccer highlights online in Britain.