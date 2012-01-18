* "Chief Yahoo" Yang takes heat for holding up past deals
* Departure seen as prelude to new cash or Asia asset sale
* Board reorganisation possible in bid to avoid proxy fight
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 17 Yahoo Inc
co-founder Jerry Yang has quit the company he started in 1995,
appeasing shareholders who had blasted the Internet pioneer for
pursuing an ineffective personal vision and impeding investment
deals that could have transformed the struggling company.
Yang's abrupt departure comes two weeks after Yahoo
appointed Scott Thompson its new CEO, with a mandate to return
the once-leading Internet portal to the heights it enjoyed in
the 1990s.
Wall Street views the exit of "Chief Yahoo" Yang as
smoothing the way for a major infusion of cash from private
equity, or a deal to sell off much of its 40 percent slice of
China's Alibaba, unlocking value for shareholders.
Shares of Yahoo gained 3 percent in after-hours trade.
"Everyone is going to assume this means a deal is more
likely with the Asia counterparts," Macquarie analyst Ben
Schacter said. "The perception among shareholders was Jerry was
more focused on trying to rebuild Yahoo than necessarily on
maximizing near-term shareholder value.
"It certainly seems things are coming to a head as far as
realizing the value of these assets."
Yang, who is severing all formal ties with the company by
resigning all positions including his seat on the board of
directors, has come under fire for his handling of company
affairs dating back to an aborted sale to Microsoft in
2008.
Yang's exit comes roughly a month before dissident
shareholders can nominate rival directors to Yahoo's board.
The remaining nine members of Yahoo's board, which includes
Hewlett-Packard executive Vyomesh Joshi and private investor
Gary Wilson, are all up for reelection this year.
Yang's departure could be part of a broader board shakeup,
said Ryan Jacob, chairman and chief investment officer of Jacob
Funds, which owns Yahoo shares.
"If they don't move quickly on these things, they run the
risk of a proxy battle and they are doing everything they can to
avoid that."
The company did not say where Yang was headed or why he had
suddenly resigned. CEO Thompson offered few clues in a memo to
employees obtained by Reuters following the announcement.
"I am grateful for the support and warm welcome Jerry
provided me in my early days here. His insights and perspective
were invaluable, helping me to dig deeper, more quickly than I
could have on my own, into some of the key elements of the
company and how it operates.
Yang and co-founder David Filo, both of whom carried the
official title "Chief Yahoo," own sizable stakes in the company.
Yang owns 3.69 percent of Yahoo's outstanding shares, while Filo
owns 6 percent as of April and May 2011.
CHIEF YAHOO NO LONGER
In a letter to Yahoo's chairman of the board, Yang said he
was leaving to pursue "other interests outside of Yahoo" and was
"enthusiastic" about Thompson as the choice to helm the company.
Yang, 43, is also resigning from the boards of Yahoo Japan
and Alibaba Group Holdings.
Respected in the industry as one of the founding figures of
the Web, Yang has come under fire over the years from investors
and to some extent within the company's internal ranks.
"Lots of people think he holds up innovation there with old
ideas and (is) slow to decide and that he's not an innovator
himself for being at such a high level," said one former Yahoo
employee.
"People have very high expectations for founders. Everyone
wants a Steve Jobs," the employee said, referring to Apple's
co-founder who brought the company back from near death and
transformed it into the world's most valuable tech company.
Some analysts say the Yahoo board's indecision stems in part
from Yang's sway in the company. Disillusioned by the company's
flip-flopping, they warn that the rest of the board remained
much the same as the one that rejected Microsoft's unsolicited
takeover bid when Yang was CEO.
"Jerry Yang was certainly an impediment toward
anything happening," said Morningstar analyst Rick Summer.
"This is a company that's been mired by a bunch of competing
interests going in different directions. It was never clear what
this board's direction has been."
Microsoft's bid was worth about $44 billion. Its share price
was subsequently pummeled by the global financial crisis and its
current market value stands at about $20 billion.
More recently, Yang and Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock have
incurred the wrath of some major Yahoo shareholders for their
handling of the "strategic review" the company was pursuing, in
which discussions have included the possibility of being sold,
taken private or broken up.
Yang's efforts to seek a minority investment in Yahoo from
private equity firms enraged several large shareholders,
including hedge fund Third Point, which accused Yang of pursuing
a deal that was in "his best personal interests" but not aligned
with shareholders' interests.
Yahoo has also been exploring a deal to unload most of its
prized Asian assets in a complex deal involving Alibaba, valued
at roughly $17 billion, sources told Reuters last month.
Alibaba Group's founder, Jack Ma, whose personal
relationship with Yang led to Yahoo buying a 40 percent stake in
Alibaba in 2005, said he looked forward to continuing a
"constructive relationship" with Yahoo.
Susquehanna analyst Herman Leung said: "I had thought that
Jerry Yang was a lifer at Yahoo.
"Without him on the board, this could smooth a potential
transaction. What that transaction is, is any of our guesses
right now."