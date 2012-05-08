By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Yahoo Inc director
Patti Hart will not seek re-election to Yahoo's board, according
to a source familiar with the matter, as the Internet company
finds itself engulfed in a controversy over its new chief
executive's educational background.
Hart led the search committee that hired Scott Thompson, the
president of PayPal, to take the CEO reins at Yahoo in January.
Last week, an activist hedge fund waging a proxy battle
against Yahoo revealed that Thompson did not have a college
degree in computer science as was stated in his official company
biography and in Yahoo regulatory filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Yahoo has acknowledged that Thompson does not have a
computer science degree, initially calling the discrepancy an
"inadvertent error." Yahoo later said its board of directors
will investigate the matter.
A Yahoo board member since June 2010, Hart is the chief
executive of electronic game products company International Game
Technology. International Game was not immediately
available for comment.
According to the person familiar with the matter, Hart's
exit from Yahoo's board is being driven by pressure from the
board of International Game Technology, "which doesn't want her
to be distracted."
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.
The controversy marks the latest setback for Yahoo, which is
trying to revive its revenue growth and is facing a bitter proxy
fight with Third Point, it's largest outside shareholder.
Third Point has called for Yahoo to turn over all records
related to Thompson's hiring.
Hart also was accused by Third Point of embellishing her
educational record. Third Point alleged last week that she has a
degree in business administration, rather than in marketing and
economics, as was stated in regulatory filings.
Yahoo confirmed that Hart has a bachelor of science degree
in business administration with "specialties" in marketing and
economics from Illinois State University.
Hart's exit would mark the latest change to Yahoo's board,
amid long-running investor discontent with the company's
performance and management.
In February, Yahoo said that Chairman Roy Bostock and three
other directors would step down. One month before that, Yahoo
co-founder Jerry Yang resigned from the board.
Hart's plans not to seek re-election were first reported by
the technology blog AllThingsD.com, which cited unnamed sources.