* Board names independent directors effective April 5
* Rejects nominees of activist hedge fund Third Point
* Third Point says to proceed with proxy contest
NEW YORK, March 25 Yahoo Inc has
appointed three new independent directors as it prepares for a
proxy fight with activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb.
John D. Hayes, chief marketing officer of American Express
; Peter Liguori, former chief operating officer of
Discovery Communications, and Thomas J. McInerney, the
outgoing chief financial officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp
will commence their tenure as directors effective April
5, Yahoo said in a statement on Sunday.
The appointments come as Loeb's hedge fund Third Point,
which has a 5.8 percent stake in Yahoo, has sharply criticized
the Internet company's strategy and launched a campaign to
install four directors at its board.
Yahoo said its board had offered to propose Harry Wilson,
one of Third Point's four nominees, and a second person mutually
acceptable to both Yahoo and Third Point - outside of its three
other nominees - to join the board in order to avoid a proxy
fight.
Loeb, who is seeking a board seat for himself, rejected this
proposal, according to the Yahoo statement.
"The board believed that there is value in avoiding the cost
and distraction that inevitably accompanies a proxy fight, and
determined that this proposal was in the best interest of all of
its shareholders to avoid that expenditure of resources," Yahoo
said in a statement.
While the board remains open to hearing Third Point's ideas,
it has determined that appointing Loeb to the board is not in
the best interest of the company and its shareholders, Yahoo
said.
Third Point said in a statement that it had offered several
compromises to strike a deal and avoid a proxy contest.
The consequence of Yahoo's refusal to accept its proposals
will be a "time-consuming and distracting proxy contest that the
company can ill-afford."
"Since the board has left us with no choice but to take our
case directly to our fellow shareholders, Third Point intends to
move forward with a proxy contest," the hedge fund said.
The investor has accused Yahoo of being dismissive of its
input and described the current board as "sorely in need" of
restructuring capabilities and media strategies.
Yahoo's market capitalization currently stands at less than
half of the $44.6 billion Microsoft offered for it in
2008, giving Third Point a potentially rich vein of investor
discontent to tap.