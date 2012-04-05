By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Yahoo Inc CEO
Scott Thompson will outline his long-term strategy and vision
for the struggling Internet company at an all-hands meeting for
staff next Tuesday, a source at the company told Reuters, days
after Thompson announced the deepest round of job cuts in years.
The company, once a dominant Internet media and search
powerhouse which has seen its growth eclipsed by Google Inc
and Facebook, announced this week it would lay off
2,000 people and set in motion a broad restructuring. It did not
provide details of that plan.
The reorganization meeting on Tuesday is likely to focus
around the three main businesses that Thompson cited in a memo
to staffers on Wednesday: "core media and communications,"
"platforms" and "data."
Thompson told staffers in a company-wide memo obtained by
Reuters on Thursday that he and other Yahoo managers would
provide information about "comprehensive plans" for Yahoo's
future during next week's meeting.
"The immediate next step for all of us is to get clear on
our goals, and then take action and move," he said in the memo.
One key question involves how the product and technology
group, headed by Blake Irving, fits into the three new pillars
of the company.
According to the source, Irving has been out of the office
on vacation this week, with the future of his team and his role
uncertain.
Wednesday's layoffs slashed 14 percent of Yahoo's headcount
and cut across all of Yahoo's organizations, including
marketing, research and product groups.
The fate of several Yahoo businesses remains uncertain,
particularly the search business, according to the source, who
wished to remain anonymous because the comments involved company
matters. While Yahoo struck a deal with Microsoft Corp
in 2009 to outsource much of its search operations, Yahoo still
employs roughly 1,800 staffers for search, the executive said.
Yahoo declined to comment.