By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 16
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Yahoo Inc hired
PayPal's former head of products to help oversee its
newly-formed commerce group, as the Web pioneer looks for new
ways to reignite growth.
Yahoo said on Monday that Sam Shrauger will co-lead the
consumer commerce business, along with Mollie Spilman, who most
recently led marketing in Yahoo's Americas region.
The announcement fills an important slot in the management
reorganization unveiled last week by Yahoo Chief Executive Scott
Thompson, the former President of PayPal, a unit of eBay Inc
.
The commerce group is one of three businesses, along with
media and connectivity products, that Thompson folded under
Yahoo's flagship consumer products division in the
reorganization that takes effect on May 1.
The commerce group includes a variety of existing Yahoo
online properties, including real estate and job listings, and
will include unspecified new offerings, Yahoo said.
Yahoo, which reports its first-quarter financial results on
Tuesday, earlier this month announced plans to layoff 2,000
employees, or 14 percent of its staff.
Shares of Yahoo were down one cent at $14.78 in after hours
trading on Monday.