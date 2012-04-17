* Yahoo beats targets, reports rare revenue growth
* Earnings from equity interests outstrips that of core
business
* CEO Thompson has promised more detail on internal overhaul
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Yahoo Inc
reported an uptick in revenue that marked its first quarterly
sales growth in three years, as new Chief Executive Scott
Thompson spearheads the latest attempt to revamp the struggling
Web company.
Thompson told analysts on a conference call that Yahoo was
once more exploring a simpler deal to try and "monetize" its 40
percent slice of China's Alibaba, a stake valued at billions of
dollars and that Yahoo once discussed unloading.
Thompson did not elaborate, but his comments suggest the
company -- which broke off deal talks with Alibaba and Softbank
last year -- was willing to go back to the negotiating table.
Analysts pointed out that much of the increase in quarterly
profit came from Yahoo's earnings in equity interests, w hich
more than doubled year-on-year and comprise mainly its
investments in Alibaba as well as Yahoo Japan.
"Their minority stake in their investments is generating
more profit than their core business," said BGC Partners analyst
Colin Gillis. "Here is the one piece that is always sad about
Yahoo. Their income from operations was about $169 million and
their earning and equity interest was about $172 million."
The core business beyond China and Japan looked mixed.
Finance chief Tim Morse told Reuters in an interview that
better-than-expected pricing for its search ads helped the
company increase its quarterly net revenue year-on-year for the
first time since the third quarter of 2008.
But its core display advertising business declined 4 percent
during the first quarter.
Shares of Yahoo, which closed Tuesday's regular trading
session at $15.01, were trading up at $ 15.38 i n after hours
trading on Tuesday.
Yahoo said it earned net income of $286 million, or 23 cents
a share, in the three months ended March 31, versus $223
million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for EPS of 17
cents.
It forecast net revenue in the second quarter of between
$1.03 billion and $1.14 billion.
Once one of the Web industry's pioneering companies, Yahoo
has seen its growth stunted in recent years amid competition
from Google and Facebook.
Thompson, the former president of PayPal who took the reins
in January, announced plans this month to lay off 14 percent of
Yahoo's staff and reorganize the management structure.
Investors are looking for more details of Thompson's
strategic plans during Yahoo's conference call with analysts on
Tuesday afternoon.
"We know we have work to do. We aspire to being a higher
growth and more profitable company, but it was a solid quarter,"
said Morse.
He added that the broader online advertising market is
affected by economic uncertainty in Europe and parts of Asia and
that industry growth rates will be more moderate than the past
couple of years.
The company's net revenue, which excludes payments to
partners, totaled $1.077 billion in the first quarter, compared
to $1.064 billion in the year ago period. Analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for net revenue of $1.06
billion.