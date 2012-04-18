* Yahoo beats targets, reports rare revenue growth
* Earnings from equity interests outstrips that of core
business
* CEO provides details of strategy
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Yahoo Inc
reported an uptick in revenue that marked its first quarterly
sales growth in three years, as new Chief Executive Scott
Thompson outlined his plan to revamp the struggling Web company.
Citing moves to shut down dozens of underperforming online
properties, while making online commerce and mobile products a
bigger part of Yahoo's business, Thompson described "the first
steps" to regain market share from online rivals and revive the
company's growth.
"I'm convinced that we don't need to reinvent who we are,"
Thompson said during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.
"But I'm equally convinced we absolutely do need to reinvent the
experiences our users have with the marquee properties that
bring them to Yahoo every day."
Thompson also said that Yahoo was once more exploring ways
to "monetize" some of its stake in China's Alibaba Group.
Shares of Yahoo increased 2.7 percent to $15.41 in after
hours trading on Tuesday.
The comments marked the most extensive details Thompson has
provided about his strategy since taking the top job at Yahoo in
January.
But the former PayPal president faces a high wall of
skepticism from investors who have watched several failed
attempts to restructure and revitalize the one-time Web pioneer
in recent years. Carol Bartz, Thompson's immediate predecessor,
was fired over the phone in September.
"I didn't hear anything particularly aggressive or
transformative in what he said," said Macquarie Research analyst
Ben Schachter.
"While Scott has a great track record, the company itself
has done many of these things," in the past, Schachter said.
Yahoo said its net income grew 28 percent in the three
months ended March 31 to $286 million, or 23 cents a share,
outpacing Wall Street expectations of 17 cents a share.
Much of the increase in quarterly profit came from Yahoo's
earnings in equity interests, which more than doubled
year-on-year and comprise mainly its investments in Alibaba as
well as Yahoo Japan.
"Their minority stake in their investments is generating
more profit than their core business," said BGC Partners analyst
Colin Gillis.
ASIAN TALKS
Yahoo's plans for its Asian assets are being closely watched
by investors, many of whom have argued that Yahoo should sell
all or part of its holdings in the companies.
Thompson told analysts that Yahoo was exploring a simpler
deal to try and "monetize" its 40 percent slice of China's
Alibaba, a stake valued at billions of dollars and that Yahoo
once discussed unloading in a complex tax-efficient transaction.
Thompson did not elaborate, but his comments suggest the
company -- which broke off deal talks with Alibaba and Softbank
last year -- was willing to go back to the negotiating table. He
said that returning cash to shareholders, in the event of such a
deal, would be at the "top of the list" of priorities.
Thomson also noted that plans to monetize its stake in Yahoo
Japan, underway for more than a year, have been beset by a
"valuation gap" which the parties have failed to "bridge." As a
result, Thompson said, Yahoo was now focused on talks with
Alibaba.
Yahoo's partnership with Microsoft Corp is also a
work in progress. The 10-year search deal that the two companies
entered into in 2009 has not performed up to expectations.
Thompson said he was personally working with Microsoft Corp
to improve the payoff from the companies' 10-year search
partnership, which has not lived up to expectations.
Even so, Yahoo said that better-than-expected performance
for its search ads helped the company increase its quarterly net
revenue year-on-year for the first time since the third quarter
of 2008.
Yahoo's core display advertising business declined 4 percent
during the first quarter.
The company's net revenue, which excludes payments to
partners, totaled $1.077 billion in the first quarter, compared
to $1.064 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for net revenue of $1.06
billion.
It forecast net revenue in the second quarter of between
$1.03 billion and $1.14 billion.
Once one of the Web industry's pioneering companies, Yahoo
has seen its growth stunted in recent years amid competition
from Google Inc and Facebook.
Thompson, the former president of PayPal who took the reins
in January, announced plans this month to lay off 14 percent of
Yahoo's staff and reorganize the management structure.
Thompson said on Tuesday that Yahoo is shutting down or
"transitioning" roughly 50 properties that do not contribute
meaningfully to user engagement or revenue.
As part of the reorganization, Thomson created a new
"commerce" group which will initially consist of existing Yahoo
online properties such as real estate and auto listings.
But analysts said Thompson was short on details on the
commerce group, as well as on plans to bolster Yahoo's efforts
in mobile.
Mobile is viewed as a critical area for Web companies, as
consumers increasingly access the Internet from wireless devices
such as smartphones and tablet PCs. Earlier this month, Facebook
announced a $1 billion deal to acquire Instagram, a mobile
photo-sharing apps.
"If you have a company out there that's paying a billion
dollars for a mobile app and you have Google going after Android
and Motorola...what's Yahoo's whole play on this?" said
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Herman Le u ng.
"It's still a wait and see story," Leung said of Yahoo .