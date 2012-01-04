PRECIOUS-Gold steady as market awaits cues from Fed meeting
* Gold touches weakest level since June 2 * Palladium edges away from 16-year high hit last week * Silver hits weakest since May 19 (Updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 13 Gold was little changed on Tuesday as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that should provide signals on the pace of monetary tightening. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday, alth