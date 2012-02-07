* Bostock, three others to stand down, 2 directors join
* "Complex" process of Asian asset deal talks continue
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 Yahoo Inc
Chairman Roy Bostock and three other directors will step down as
the struggling company ploughs ahead with an internal overhaul,
including discussions on dealing with its stakes in China's
Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan.
The corporation -- once a Web powerhouse but now agonizing
over a range of options to revive flagging growth -- on Tuesday
said it appointed former Rovi Corp CEO and IBM veteran
Alfred Amoroso and ex-eBay COO Maynard Webb as
independent directors.
Yahoo's board has come under fire from investors impatient
with the company's persistent inability to effect a turnaround,
and frustrated with the apparent indecisiveness of stakeholders
over how to handle its investments in Alibaba and other prized
Asian assets.
"We have engaged with potential investors and reviewed
proposals concerning an equity investment in the company,
although at this time there have not been any proposals which
have been deemed by the committee to be attractive to our
shareholders," Bostock said in a letter to shareholders released
on Tuesday.
"We are also in active discussions with our partners in Asia
regarding the possibility of restructuring our holdings in
Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan. The complexity and unique nature
of these transactions is significant," the letter said.
Bostock will leave soon after the surprise departure of
cofounder Jerry Yang, blamed for turning down a rich acquisition
offer by Microsoft Corp near the height of Yahoo's
valuation. It comes shortly after the appointment of former
PayPal President Scott Thompson to the CEO post, replacing the
fired Carol Bartz.
A Web pioneer, Yahoo has seen its revenue growth stall in
revcent years as rivals Facebook and Google Inc have
increased their share of online advertising spending.
Thompson, credited with driving growth at eBay's online
payments division PayPal, joins Yahoo during a period of
turmoil, as the company plows ahead with a strategic review in
which discussions have included the possibility of being sold,
taken private or broken up.
Many investors hope Yahoo will sell or spin off its Asian
assets, with some speculating that Thompson may focus on
developing Yahoo's core online media business.
But one of Yahoo's major institutional investors described
the company's efforts at striking a deal to spin off its Asian
assets as "painfully slow."
While the shareholder said the departure of Bostock was
"monstrously overdue," he noted that the changes to the board
would not necessarily accelerate the dealmaking process or
bolster his confidence in the company.
"I'm not highly confident about anything given that group,
and now I don't know who the group is," said the shareholder,
who wished to remain anonymous. "I have a choice of uncertainty
or almost a certainty that they'll make a bad decision. It's
like the lesser of two evils."
Bostock and fellow board members Vyomesh Joshi, Gary Wilson
and Arthur Kern will not stand for re-election at the next
shareholders' meeting, Bostock said in Tuesday's letter.
The changes come a few weeks before dissident shareholders
can nominate rival directors to Yahoo's board. In November,
activist hedge fund manager and Yahoo shareholder Dan Loeb, of
Third Point LLC, called for Bostock and Yang to resign from the
board and demanded the right to appoint two of his own directors
to the board.
Third Point did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Shares of Yahoo were up one penny at $15.83 in after-hours
trading on Tuesday.
"A lot of this change was expected. That's why you're not
seeing as big a reaction to the stock," said Herman Leung, an
analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group.
"Most investors are getting a little numb on the corporate
governance that's going on. At this point it's either get your
head down and focus on the business or get something sold," he
said.
Under a "cash rich split" plan being discussed, Yahoo would
effectively transfer most of its 40 percent slice of Alibaba
back to the Chinese company and all of its stake in Yahoo Japan
to Softbank Corp in return for cash and assets, sources have
told Reuters.
Yahoo had also entertained separate proposals from private
equity firms TPG and Silver Lake about minority investments in
the company, but those offers fell short of Yahoo's
expectations.
"Those talks are pretty much done," said a person familiar
with the matter
The person added that Yahoo had not received any offers to
purchase the entire company in the five months since it
undertook a broad "strategic review" of its business.