Jan 4 Yahoo is poised to name
PayPal President Scott Thompson as chief executive after firing
former CEO Carol Bartz in September, website AllThingsD
reported, citing sources close to the situation.
Former Web powerhouse Yahoo is undergoing a strategic review
as it struggles to compete with newer heavyweights Google
and Facebook. It has been run by interim CEO and former
chief financial officer Tim Morse since Bartz's departure.
Thompson has been running PayPal, the online payments unit
of eBay, since early 2008, and was previously its chief
technology officer. PayPal processed $29 billion in payments in
the third quarter of 2011.
Both Yahoo and PayPal declined to comment on the AllThingsD
report on Wednesday.
Yahoo, whose services include mail, search, news and
photo-sharing, was a Web pioneer that grew rapidly in the 1990s
but has been struggling to maintain its relevance and
advertising revenues in the face of competition from newer
rivals.
In 2008, Yahoo rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from
Microsoft worth about $44 billion. Its share price was
subsequently hammered during the global financial crisis and its
current market value is about $20 billion.
Co-founder Jerry Yang stepped down in late 2008 after being
severely criticised by investors for his handling of the bid.
The company cut thousands of jobs and later agreed an
advertising and search partnership with Microsoft.
Recently, Yahoo has been discussing slashing its stakes in
China's Alibaba Group and its Japanese affiliate as
part of a share deal worth about $17 billion, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
Alibaba has also hired a Washington lobbying firm in a sign
that the Chinese e-commerce company would be willing to make a
bid for all of Yahoo in the event that talks to unwind their
Asian partnership fail.