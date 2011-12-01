* Blackstone, Bain prepare bid for all of Yahoo-sources
* Whole company bid to include Alibaba, Softbank-sources
* Offer could value Yahoo at more than $20 a share-source
* Bid not finalized, Alibaba keeping options open
By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Blackstone Group
and Bain Capital are preparing a bid for all of Yahoo Inc
with Asian partners in a deal that could value the
Internet company at about $25 billion, a source familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
The potential bid by the consortium, which would include
China's Alibaba Group and Japan's Softbank Corp
, has not yet been finalized, the source and two other
people familiar with the matter said.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, whose primary interest is
in buying back a 40 percent stake owned by Yahoo, is keeping its
options open and said it has not decided whether to participate
in a bid for all of Yahoo.
"Alibaba Group has not made a decision to be part of a whole
company bid for Yahoo," Alibaba Group spokesman, John Spelich,
said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Yahoo's shares, which closed at $15.71 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday, gained 6.4 percent to $16.72 in
after-hours trading, valuing the company at more than $20
billion.
"Alibaba definitely wants to get its stake back from Yahoo,
so whatever that can make that happen, they will try for it,"
said Hong Kong-based JPMorgan analyst, Dick Wei, adding Alibaba
may finance the deal by taking on more debt or finding a
strategic buyer.
Alibaba, run by its founder and billionaire CEO Jack Ma, has
ties with some of the world's most prominent private equity
funds and a group of investors including Silver Lake purchased a
5 percent stake worth $1.6 billion in early November.
A bid for Yahoo at more than $20 per share would mean a deal
value of about $25 billion based on 1.24 billion shares
outstanding, potentially making it the largest leveraged buyout
in recent years.
Blackstone, Bain and Softbank declined to comment, while
Yahoo representatives were not immediately available to comment.
HEAT ON THE BOARD
Although a bid for all of Yahoo is not yet on the table, the
latest twist turns up the heat on Yahoo's board, which has
received at least two offers for a minority stake in the company
according to people familiar with the matter. One offer came
from a consortium of Silver Lake and Microsoft Corp,
and another from TPG Capital. Silver Lake, Microsoft and TPG
have declined to comment.
Meanwhile, private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners is
interested in buying the U.S. operations of Yahoo, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters previously. Providence
Equity Partners and Hellman & Friedman are also interested in a
potential Yahoo deal.. Thomas H. Lee, Providence
and Hellman & Friedman have declined to comment on the
situation.
Bain and Blackstone have a track record of teaming up for
joint investments. In 2008, the two buyout firms, in partnership
with NBC Universal, bought the Weather Channel.
In 2006, the private equity firms teamed up for a $6 billion
buyout of Michaels Stores Inc, the biggest U.S. arts and crafts
retailer.
Internet pioneer Yahoo has seen its growth stagnate in
recent years due to competition from Google Inc and
Facebook and is currently without a permanent CEO as it tries to
regain relevance.
Yahoo's board fired CEO Carol Bartz in September and started
a strategic review, which has been complicated by the different
agendas of players with a say in the situation, including its
Asian partners, co-founders Jerry Yang and David Filo, the board
and shareholders.
Yang has been exploring a deal with private equity firms to
take the company private, according to sources, in part because
that would represent his best chance of remaining involved with
the company.